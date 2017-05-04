NOW ON GMM: Gulfport fire crews called to multiple house fires - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Gulfport fire crews called to multiple house fires

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Gulfport fire department teams have been called to multiple house fires. Jonathan Brannan is chasing the flames right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

It's quite windy and rainy outside this morning! Meteorologist Wesley Williams is tracking the system as it moves away from the Gulf Coast.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

