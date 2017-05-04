Long Beach house reportedly hit by lightning

With heavy rain and lightning across the Coast, fire officials responded to multiple homes Wednesday night.

A home in the 20000 block of Townsend-Flurry Road filled with smoke sometime before shortly after 11 p.m. Long Beach fire officials say it appears the house was hit by lightning. No flames ignited, and no one was injured.

In Biloxi, crews put out an attic fire at a home on Walda Drive. No injuries were reported, and it is not known how the fire started.

