Surging Shuckers return home following best series win of young season

Thanks to Wednesday's rain-out, the Biloxi Shuckers got to enjoy two straight days without games, a rarity in the Minor Leagues, but now may not be the best time for the team to go cold. Thanks in part to some thrilling wins, including a 5-3 victory in 15 innings, the Shuckers return home with their best series victory of the year, taking four out of five from then-first place Pensacola (15-10).

"We were more of a unit than anything else," Shuckers infielder Mauricio Dubon said. "We were actually having plants and good approaches at the plate. We were playing good defense and our pitching was pretty good too. When that's combined, you get W's."

Like Dubon said, the pitching hasn't been the issue. Entering their series against Montgomery, the Shuckers boast a team ERA of 2.88, good for second-best in the Southern League. What has been lacking is timely hits to complement those outings on the mound.

However, with all of their wins in Florida coming by just one or two runs, the Shuckers seemed to scrape together just enough offense to get by, possibly a winning formula for this club.

"You win ballgames 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 - every time you can keep the game close, you have an opportunity to win a ball game," Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero said. "That's what you want a team to have."

Sitting at 11-14, just four games back in the Southern League standings with plenty of season to go, the Shuckers hope this is a sign of things to come, hoping the bats staying at least hot enough to build some positive momentum moving forward.

"You want to hit, obviously, and our pitchers give us a chance to stay in the game," Dubon said. "Our hitting is gonna come around. That's just a part of baseball, our hitting is gonna come around sooner or later."

"I think the identity of the team is resilient," Guerrero said. "Be resilient, play the game the right way, play on the edge and play the game like it means something to everyone."

The Shuckers finally get their series against the Biscuits (13-11) Thursday with a doubleheader of two seven inning games, game one set to begin at 5:35 pm at MGM Park.