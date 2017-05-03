South MS prepares for severe weather

As heavy rain moves into South Mississippi, residents are preparing for a line of strong to severe thunderstorms approaching from the west.

Hail up to quarter size and isolated tornadoes are possible, though less likely.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings and watches for the following counties:

Flood Warnings:

George County

Flash Flood Watches:

George County

Hancock County

Harrison County

Jackson County

Pearl River County

Stone County

The main severe weather threat as the storm line moves through will be damaging straight-line wind in excess of 60 mph. There will also be the less likely threats of hail up to quarter size and isolated tornadoes. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be tracking storms throughout the evening.

