New Long Beach mayor vows to move city forward

A Lucedale man who escaped from a deputy's patrol car last month is finally back in custody. U.S. Marshals arrested Charles "Bo" Mott at an apartment complex in Mobile Wednesday night.More >>
Crews had already been working to get the roadways back in shape for drivers before winds kicked the sand right back onto Highway 90 overnight.More >>
For the first time in 12 years, Long Beach will have a new mayor. George Bass, the former fire chief, is preparing to take office on July 1 and his biggest priority is to create new revenue for the city.More >>
Mickey McClendon and more than 9,000 others in Ocean Springs are slowly learning why something seemed off on their most recent water bill.More >>
Casino executives from across the country are in Biloxi, attending the annual Southern Gaming Summit at the Coliseum Convention Center.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
With whirls of fun, cool colors and tricks at their finger tips, kids are crazy for "fidget spinners."More >>
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
