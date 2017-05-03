West Harrison product rounding out her game at MGCCC

With Saturday's 7-5 win over Northeast, the #7 Gulf Coast softball squad punched their ticket to the MACJC Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs get to continue their strong season, thanks in large part to the surprising play of freshman infielder Kristen Sexton.

When MGCCC head coach Kenneth Long recruited Sexton, he expected the West Harrison product to be a defensive standout. However, as she currently bats an average of .379 on the seventh-ranked team in all of Division II JUCO softball, it seems her game is rounding into form.

"It's come along really (well)," Sexton said about her abilities at the plate. "I thought I was gonna be more of a defensive player, but then (the coaches) worked on my hitting and it's gotten better."

"She's a great defensive player, I just kinda put it on the back-burner how good she is a hitter," Long said. "But man, her hitting's been awesome this year. It's just been a plus for us to have her in the lineup."

"She's picked it up so much," sophomore pitcher Nora Keehn said. "She talks about how she didn't hit that much in high school, and here she is - she hit a home run the other day. It's amazing to watch her and see how much she's grown since she started."

Sexton and the Lady Bulldogs begin MACJC Tournament play with Friday's game against Itawamba. First pitch from Ellisville set for 4:00 pm.