OS computer glitch sends out old water bills

Officials say they have gotten to the bottom of the glitch. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Mickey McClendon and more than 9,000 others in Ocean Springs are slowly learning why something seemed off on their most recent water bill - There was a computer glitch with the third party companies that process the bills.

As result, the bills that ended up in people's mailboxes are actually from April of 2016.

"I didn't notice it was 2016, but I did know that it was significantly lower than last months,"McClendon said. "I wanted to double check make sure there wasn't something wrong with the meter."

McClendon wasn't the only one who noticed something fishy.

"I got ready to write the check, and I got a bill from my mother-in-law's house which was sold over a year ago," customer Virginia Mitchell said.

Utility supervisor Megan Boston says the glitch affected all of the city's customers and they're working hard to get the word out and fix things.

"They can call us, they can get balances, they can wait. The new bills should be out either Friday or Saturday," Boston said.

Ocean Springs is also waiving late fees associated with the error, and the city has gotten to the bottom of the glitch.

"We know better now, what we can do to prevent it from every happening again," Boston said. "We're just sorry about the inconvenience."

Luckily, water customers have been pretty understanding about the mishap.

"Well I'm not very good with computers, so I could see how it could be confusing, because I get confused. But, I guess it happens," Mitchell said.

For those who have already paid their bill, the city will recalculate. Those who paid too little will see the balance added to their next bill, and those who overpaid will receive a credit.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.