Charges pending after man leads deputies on chase into AL

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said charges are pending against a Moss Point man after leading deputies on a chase into Alabama.

Ezell said the chase started around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 90 when a driver sped away when deputies tried to pull him over. The chase continued on the highway into Alabama, eventually ending in the Grand Bay area when the suspect abandoned his car and ran into the woods.

Ezell said officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and a K9 deputy from Mobile County tracked the man to a nearby house. The address of the house matched mail and identification found in the suspect’s abandoned vehicle. Drugs were also found in the car, Ezell said.

The suspect has not been identified, but Ezell said charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

