Ingalls launches amphibious assault ship 13 weeks ahead of schedule

Ingalls Shipbuilding launched its newest America-class amphibious assault warship 13 weeks ahead of schedule on Monday.

The USS Tripoli (LHA 7) is the second America-class warship built by Ingalls, but it won’t be the last. The shipyard delivered the USS America to the Navy in 2014, and construction on the USS Bougainville is scheduled to start late in 2018.

“Ingalls has been the Navy’s large-deck amphib builder since the early 1970s,” said IngallsShipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Our vast knowledge and experience in the design and construction of these great ships is paying dividends—not only for the American taxpayer, but also for the Navy-Marine Corps team and the sailors and Marines who will be operating these important warships in defense of our country.”

The LHA ships weigh more than 44,000 tons, are nearly three football fields in length, and stand 20 stories high. The ships are used to transport Marine expeditionary units and their equipment.

