Ingalls launches amphibious assault ship 13 weeks ahead of schedule

A low pressure system developing in the Plains will head toward the Gulf Coast region tonight, bringing disruptive and possibly destructive weather.More >>
It's an effort to unite the military community and the public.Top Air Force officials from the Pentagon visited Biloxi to help Keesler Air Force Base launch a community partnership program.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Ingalls Shipbuilding launched its newest America-class amphibious assault warship 13 weeks ahead of schedule on Monday.More >>
We are following a developing story in Gulfport. Police have put up crime scene tape at an apartment complex on Lindh Rd. We're told a suspicious death is under investigation.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide.More >>
The aunt of Alton Sterling, who raised him, says she forgives the officers involved in his death. She added that justice “needs to be served.”More >>
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
