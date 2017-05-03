Gulfport police, coroner investigating suspicious death

Police have put up crime scene tape at an apartment complex on Lindh Rd. (Photo source: WLOX)

We are following a developing story in Gulfport. Police have put up crime scene tape at an apartment complex on Lindh Rd. We're told a suspicious death is under investigation.

We're told one person is dead and police have a person of interest in custody.

Police activity at Legacy at Gulf Point apartments. One person placed in police car. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/nNz0s2soSA — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) May 3, 2017

WLOX News Now reporter Dave Ryan witnessed officers putting a man in the back of a squad car around 3:15 p.m. After that, more investigators arrived and officers marked off a crime scene. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove is also on the scene.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

