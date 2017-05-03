Will the Mississippi Aquarium boom or bust?

Southern Miss had a number of timely hits and received a solid pitching performance from J.C. Keys in defeating Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers played an early game against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday and prevailed 6-3 at MGM Park.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
The multimillion-dollar Mississippi Aquarium is now under construction in downtown Gulfport. Proponents say it will be an economic game changer.
Mike Favre has defeated incumbent Les Fillingame in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Bay St. Louis.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
It's a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy's back came from a taser.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
