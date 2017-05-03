Hazardous household waste collection this weekend in Gulfport

You can drop off hazardous household waste at the plant on Cowan-Lorraine Rd. in Gulfport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mississippi Power will host its annual hazardous household waste collection day in Harrison County this weekend at Plant Watson.

You can drop off hazardous household waste at the power plant on Cowan-Lorraine Rd. in Gulfport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event offers a safe, convenient, and free way to dispose of hazardous material you may have in your home. The items collected this weekend pose a risk to the environment if dumped into landfills.

Here’s a list of items that will be accepted Saturday:

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.