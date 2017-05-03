Biloxi hosts Southern Gaming Summit

The Southern Gaming Summit continues through Thursday at the Coast Coliseum convention center. (Photo source: WLOX)

He rose from being a line cook in Atlantic City to become chairman of one of the most recognized casino brands in the world. Hard Rock International chairman James Allen is the epitome of a rags to riches tale.

Allen shared his thoughts on success in the gaming industry by delivering the keynote speech at the annual Southern Gaming Summit in Biloxi.

"Our business is entertainment," Allen told the room full of casino executives and representatives. "The question is, how can we create excitement?"

He shared some thoughts about his eight and a half years working for the Trump organization in Atlantic City.

"We thought Trump had more money than God," said Allen.

Turns out, that wasn't exactly the case, and the over leveraged Trump Casino Group faced serious financial challenges. Allen said the Trump organization also enjoyed some tremendous success, a fact he said is often overlooked by the media.

Allen is bullish on the gaming industry and its future. He says overall, the industry is in great shape and will continue to grow.

Commenting on the Mississippi Gulf Coast gaming industry, Allen singled out Beau Rivage. Why is that casino a leader?

"Because Steve Wynn built a hell of a product," said Allen.

The Southern Gaming Summit continues through Thursday at the Coast Coliseum convention center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.