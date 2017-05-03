Harrison Co. School District offering free meals to kids this su - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Co. School District offering free meals to kids this summer

The Harrison County School District will be offering free meals to kids ages 18 and under from May 30 to Jul 28. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Harrison County School District will be offering free meals to kids ages 18 and under from May 30 to Jul 28.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will be served on weekdays only, except for July 3 and July 4.

Children can get their free meals at the following schools:

  • Crossroads Elementary
  • Harrison Central Elementary
  • Lyman Elementary, North Gulfport Middle
  • Three Rivers Elementary
  • West Harrison High
  • North Woolmarket Elementary & Middle

