Harrison Co. School District offering free meals to kids this summer

The Harrison County School District will be offering free meals to kids ages 18 and under from May 30 to Jul 28.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will be served on weekdays only, except for July 3 and July 4.

Children can get their free meals at the following schools:

Crossroads Elementary

Harrison Central Elementary

Lyman Elementary, North Gulfport Middle

Three Rivers Elementary

West Harrison High

North Woolmarket Elementary & Middle

