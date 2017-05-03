WLOX Editorial: SeaOne deal will help grow our economy

The huge increase in natural gas production in the United States continues to pay big dividends for energy independence for America and profit for American Companies. South Mississippi is getting in on the action with the planned construction of a $450 million production facility that will convert gas to liquid. Then it will be sold and shipped to Caribbean nations.

The huge growth in tonnage through the Port of Gulfport means millions in state and local tax dollars. The shipping tonnage growth could lead to approval for deepening the Gulfport Ship Channel making the port even more attractive for shipping companies.

We applaud those involved in the SeaOne gas production and shipping project as it helps to grow our local economy.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

