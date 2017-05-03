WLOX Editorial: Listen to the people

This week the people spoke. Voters went to the polls and decided who they want to lead area cities over the next four years.

The people speak again in two weeks for those in runoffs and again on June 6 for those facing opposition in the June 6 general elections. Many races are now decided. The leaders are picked.

For the outright winners; Congratulations. As you either continue to serve or prepare to serve for the first time beginning in July, we hope you will always remember to listen to the people who elected you to lead. They put you in office to represent them at the city level. We hope you will always represent those voters well and help make South Mississippi communities thrive and prosper.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

