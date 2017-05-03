Alert Day storms arrive tonight

South MS's main storm impacts will be flooding rains and damaging straight-line winds over 60 mph. But, large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the entire WLOX area by Thursday. Flash flooding will be possible as well as rises on area rivers.

A low pressure system developing in the Plains will head toward the Gulf Coast region tonight, bringing disruptive and possibly destructive weather.

An Alert Day is in effect for early Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for two to four inches of heavy rainfall that could cause road closures.

For Wednesday, expect morning sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon will warm to near 80 degrees with cloudier skies and scattered showers developing across the region.

For Wednesday night, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will approach from the west, arriving in the WLOX area between 10 pm and 1 am. This storm line will exit our area between 4 am and 7 am. The main severe weather threat as the storm line moves through will be damaging straight-line wind in excess of 60 mph. There will also be the less likely threats of hail up to quarter size and isolated tornadoes.

"Many folks could be asleep as the worst storms move in tonight," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The WLOX Weather App will send your device any alerts for your area, the instant they are issued. This could wake you up in the event of damaging storms headed your way so that you can get to safety."

After sunrise Thursday, the severe weather threat should be over. But, we may still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will stay steady in the 60s and 70s on Thursday as cooler air moves in behind the front.

For Cinco de Mayo Friday, expect drier conditions to move in. Should be pleasant with highs in the 70s. This pleasant and dry weather pattern holds strong into the weekend and next week so hopefully you have some activities and events to enjoy outdoors!

