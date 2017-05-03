Deadly overnight house fire in Guflport

Investigators with the Gulfport Fire Department are looking into a deadly fire. According to authorities the blaze broke out at a home off Locust Hill Drive in Gulfport. Crews rushed to the scene at the home in the Windsong subdivision right after the first call came in around 2:30 Wednesday morning. People living nearby made the original calls for help.

Only one person was inside, and authorities say they did not make it out. Officials are not releasing their identity until family is notified.

Right now the cause remains under investigation.



