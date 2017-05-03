South State Softball: Harrison Central, Long Beach & St. Patrick advance

Three-time defending Class 6A State Softball Champion Harrison Central dominated another opponent in the South State playoffs. Head coach Jimmy Parker watched his Red Rebelettes jump out to a 3-nothing lead over St. Martin after the first inning in game two of the South State semifinals. Harrison Central was looking for a two-game sweep following a 13-2 win over the Lady Jackets on Monday.

Amari Ramsey slapped a base hit down the third base line in the bottom of the first Tuesday night to drive home two Red Rebelettes. Zharia Richardson singled home Ramsey and Harrison Central led 3-0.

Daijah Richardson belted a single through the left side of the infield, Kristen Cade scored from third to give Harrison Central a 4-0 advantage in the bottom of the second. Ashley Terwilliger dropped a single into left field and Desirea Lindsey made her way to home plate. Ramsey would duplicate her first inning single with another hit through the left side of the infield that drove home Daijha Richardson and the Red Rebelettes led 6-0.

Sophomore Juli Evans would toss a two-hitter and the Red Rebelettes prevailed 7-1 to advance to the South State finals hosting Brandon Friday night in Lyman.

Brandon took care of their business with a 6-0 win over Hancock, giving the Lady Bulldogs a two-game sweep over the Lady Hawks.

Long Beach needed a third and final deciding game to advance to the Class 5A South State finals. Brookhaven defeated the Lady Bearcats 3-2 in game two of the series. Long Beach would not be denied and blasted their way to an impressive 11-5 win. The Lady Bearcats will play the Picayune-Wayne County survivor in the South State finals. The Lady Maroon Tide battle Wayne County on the road Wednesday night looking for a sweep.

East Central opened the Class 4A South State semifinals with a 5-3 victory over Newton County Tuesday night in Hurley. The Lady Hornets go for the sweep tomorrow at Newton County.

Perennial Class 3A contenders Philadelphia and St. Patrick went right down to the wire. On Monday St. Patrick won a thriller over the Lady Tornadoes 7-6 thanks to a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh by Marissa Hanley. The two teams met in game two Tuesday night in Philadelphia and the home team prevailed 3-1, forcing a third game to decide which team would advance to the South State finals. Once again, the Lady Irish and Lady Tornadoes were involved in a close confrontation and St. Patrick would post a thrilling 7-6 victory to eliminate Philadelphia. The Lady Irish open the South State finals Friday night at Choctaw Central.

Resurrection closed out a super season Tuesday afternoon in Pascagoula. Ethel defeated the Lady Eagles 14-4 in six innings for a two-game sweep in the Class 1A South State semifinals.

