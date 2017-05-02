Jackson Co. woman says large snapping turtle damaged AC unit

It's not every day a reptile is the reason an air conditioning unit goes out, but that was the case for a unit at one Jackson County resident's home. Mignon Cousins said her air conditioner stopped working Monday at her home in the Sunview Cove Subdivision off Seaman Rd.

When she called a repairman, she quickly learned a large reptile had torn through the outside unit's wires. Wild at Heart Rescue volunteer Steven Sass was called to relocate the snapping turtle.

He said it was lodged in between the home's central air unit and fence. Sass said it weighed a whopping 50 to 60 pounds and was about two and a half feet long.

It was released into a bayou in Ocean Springs. Sass believes it ended up at the home due to the rains over the weekend.

