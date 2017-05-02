West Harrison Underclassmen helped Lady Canes win 5A South State Track Title

West Harrison Track coach Carlton Cotton has his Lady Canes in position to make a run at the Class 5A Girls State Championship beginning on Friday at Pearl High School.

If West Harrison is to climb to the top...junior Deniyah Downs and freshman Alexis Morris, better known as Lex to her teammates, will lend their athletic talents to the title chase.

Downs captured the triple jump and high jump at the South State meet and also qualified in the long jump and 100 meter hurdles. She has a long term goal and that keeps her going.

Downs said, "The motivation to keep getting better and better and to pursue my dream of hoping to be a future Gold Olympian."

Coach Carlton said, "She works hard and excels in her four events. She's a good jumper and she applies that good energy towards everything she does."

Freshman Alexis Morris made her presence known last year when she tossed the discus 94 feet, 4 inches. That mark established a new West Harrison school record.

This season Morris has a personal best of 99 feet 11 inches and that's without proper technique.

"Basically I don't know all of the techniques, "stated Morris. "I just use my upper body strength." So what is her goal? "To get 120 feet."

Cotton said, "She's come a long way from the beginning of the year. Her athletic ability is incredible and she's using it in a positive way."

Coach Cotton is building a championship track program at West Harrison, with young athletics who will only get better.

Copyright 2017 LOX. All Rights Reserved.