Lucedale primary election results

Two candidates vying for a seat on the Lucedale Board of Aldermen will meet in a runoff election May 16.

That runoff will be between Joeann McMurphy and Jimmy Redd for the republican nomination for the Ward 2 seat. The winner will face Democrat Xavier Miles in the general election June 6.

One alderman race was decided in Tuesday’s primaries. Incumbent Jason Martin defeated challenger Charles Havard to keep his Ward 3 seat. In Ward 4, Al Jones won the republican nomination. He goes on to face Democrat Brandon Thaggard in the general election.

Looking forward to the June general election, incumbent Independent Doug Lee will face Darwin Nelson in the race for mayor, and incumbent Democrat Carrie Moulds will face Independent candidate Lawrence Packer for the Ward 1 seat. Alderman-at-large Louis Valentine ran unopposed in the primary and general elections.

