Moss Point aldermen vote to stop law that would mandate elected school board

After what was described as a “heated” executive session Tuesday night, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen voted to try to stop a new state law that mandates members of the Moss Point School Board be elected instead of appointed.

Aldermen voted 4-1 to ask the city attorney to research ways to repeal or stop enforcement of the law.

The vote came one day after a town hall meeting where residents shared their opinions about the change. Mayor Billy Broomfield is opposed to changing how the school board is formed and says there are concerns about paying for a special election in November.

State Rep. Jeramey Anderson has been pushing for an elected school board in Moss Point for several years. During the 2017 session, he successfully added his measure as an amendment to Senate Bill 2463, which dealt with Chickasaw County school consolidation.

The law goes into effect July 1. Moss Point then has 45 days to draw district lines. A special election in October will determine who sits on the school board for districts 1,3, and 5. Districts 2 and 4 will be voted on in 2018.

