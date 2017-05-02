Wiggins primary election results

The 2017 election season will be quiet in Wiggins. Two races were decided in Tuesday’s primary, and all other candidates are running unopposed.

Incumbent Darrell Berry won the democratic nomination for Ward 1 alderman with 70 percent of the vote, but there will be no opposition on the ballot in the June 6 general election.

Incumbent Mary Frances Carson won the at-large seat. That race also has no opposition in the general election.

There will be no general election in Wiggins after Mayor Joel Miles, Ward 2 Alderman Ron Dyal, Ward 3 Alderman George Smith, and Ward 4 Alderman Tommy Hall all ran unopposed in 2017 elections.

