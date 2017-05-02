Race for Poplarville mayor heading to a runoff

Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.More >>
The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting. The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act.More >>
The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.More >>
Billy Hewes can relax this election season. The Gulfport mayor has no opposition in the primary or the general election. He’ll serve another four-year term as the mayor of Mississippi’s second largest city.More >>
Incumbent Tommy Schafer, IV and Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch will face off in a May 16 runoff to determine who will serve as Mayor of Diamondhead.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Aerial photos of the flooding in Pocahontas.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
