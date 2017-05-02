Race for Poplarville mayor heading to a runoff - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Race for Poplarville mayor heading to a runoff

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Rossie Creel will face off against Byron Lawrence Wells in a May 16 runoff to decide who will be Poplarville's next mayor. The winner of the runoff faces no opposition in June. 

All other elected representatives are at-large positions and will be selected by voters in June. Seven candidates will be on the ballot. Five will win seats. 

