Pascagoula primary results - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula primary results

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Pascagoula’s next mayor will be elected June 6. Neither Republican Dane Maxwell, Democrat Jenafer Gurley, or Independent candidate Lazaro Rovira had opposition in Tuesday’s primary. The winner of the general election replaces retiring Mayor Jim Blevins.

The city did have several city council races during the May 2 primary. Four of them were on republican ballots.

Jennifer Colmer won the republican council-at-large primary over Brenda Simkins. There is no challenger in the general election, so Colmer will take the seat.

Pascagoula Ward 3 incumbent David Tadlock was defeated by Stephen Burrow. Burrow will face independent candidate Marcel Kinnard on June 6.

Burton Burt Hill has two challengers. Forrest Fainn Ball, Jr. and

Matt Parker defeated Burton “Burt” Hill and Forrest Fainn Ball, Jr. to represent Pascagoula’s Ward 4. Parker has no opposition in June’s general election.

In Ward 5, incumbent Scott Tipton defeated M. Gentry Williams with 53 percent of the vote. Again, there’s no opposition in June, so Tipton will continue to serve as Ward 5 councilman.

Pascagoula’s only democratic primary was in Ward 1. Willie Jones defeated Willie Edward Sims in the primary. Jones faces independent Harold Payne on June 6.

The Pascagoula Ward 2 council race is June 6. Democrat Freddy Jackson campaigns against George Wolverton, Sr.

