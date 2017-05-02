Challenger Phil Torjusen elected Mayor of Gautier

Phil Torjusen will be the next Mayor of Gautier after defeating incumbent Gordon Gollott in Tuesday's primary. Phil Torjusen received 68 percent of the vote.

There is no opposition in the June 6 general election, so Torjusen's name will not appear on the ballot.

Only three city council seats are up for grabs this election season. Casey Vaughan and Adam Colledge are unopposed and will serve another four years on the city council.

Councilperson-at-large Mary Martin won Tuesday's GOP primary, and now faces democrat Eloise Fairley on June 6.

Ward one will have a new councilman no matter what. Incumbent Johnny Jones lost in the primary to GOP challenger Cameron George, who now faces democrat Paul Ceasar in June.

The ward two race will go to a runoff May 16. Richard D.J. Jackson and Tobey Bartee were the top two vote-getters. Because no republicans qualified in the ward 2 race, the democratic winner will serve on the city council. That winner replaces retiring councilman Hurley Ray Guillotte.

One republican and one democrat qualified in the ward four city council race. Billy Raysell Booth and incumbent republican Charles "Rusty" Anderson meet on June 6.

