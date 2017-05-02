Democratic candidates for Moss Point mayor will meet in runoff

The race to capture the democratic nomination for Moss Point mayor will be decided by a runoff election May 16.

Billy Knight, Sr. and Mario King will appear on the ballot May 16. The winner will face three independent candidates incumbent Billy Broomfield, Timothy Dubose, and Wanda Williams and Republican John Mosley, Jr. in the general election June 6.

Moss Point had democrats running for every alderman seat.

In the at-large race, David Chapman, Sr. and incumbent Shirley Dubose Chambers will meet in a runoff. With no opposition in June, the winner of this race becomes the city’s at-large representative.

In Moss Point Ward 1, incumbent James Smith missed a runoff with challenger Sherwood Bradford by just two votes. Bradford will take over the Ward 1 seat.

In Ward 2, incumbent Chuck Redmond will go head to head with Ruby Hill in a runoff. Again, there’s no republican opposition, so the winner is the alderman.

Ward 3 incumbent Robert Byrd, Jr must run against James Winters in a runoff. No republicans qualified for Moss Point Ward 3.

The Ward 4 seat was won by Ennit Morris.

Moss Point’s Ward 5 incumbent is Linwood Grierson. The republican has no primary opposition. On June 6, Grierson will run against the winner of the May 2 democratic primary Floyd Downs.

In Moss Point Ward 6, incumbent Wayne Lennep will run as an independent. He meets Democrat Robert Walker in the June 6 general election.

