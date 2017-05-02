May 16 runoff will determine race for Diamondhead mayor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

May 16 runoff will determine race for Diamondhead mayor

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

Incumbent Tommy Schafer, IV and Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch will face off in a May 16 runoff to determine who will serve as Mayor of Diamondhead.

All the candidates running for office in the city are republicans, so everything will be decided in the primary or the runoff.

The new mayor will also get to serve with a new city manager. Current City Manager Clovis Reed resigned at Tuesday morning's council meeting. 

Ward 1 council member Nancy Depreo will serve another four-year term. Her name was on the ballot with opposition. However, her challenger was the late Vincent Principe, who passed away three weekends before the primary. Since the city had already printed ballots, Diamondhead was unable to remove Principe’s name.

Alan Moran won in Ward 2, and Jamie Wetzel Morgan won the open seat in Ward 3.

Incumbent Ron Rech and Kodie Koenenn will meet in a runoff to decide who will represent Diamondhead's Ward 4. 

In the council-at-large race, Lindsay Tink L’Ecuyer will replace Knobloch, who ran for mayor.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

    Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:09:17 GMT

    Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

    More >>

    Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

    More >>

  • Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

    Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:07:19 GMT
    Paving on Division St. is part of the Oscar Renda Contracting infrastructure project . (Photo source: WLOX)Paving on Division St. is part of the Oscar Renda Contracting infrastructure project . (Photo source: WLOX)

    The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting. The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act.

    More >>

    The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting.

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs primary election results

    Ocean Springs primary election results

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:58:24 GMT

    The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

    More >>

    The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly