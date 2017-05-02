May 16 runoff will determine race for Diamondhead mayor

Incumbent Tommy Schafer, IV and Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch will face off in a May 16 runoff to determine who will serve as Mayor of Diamondhead.

All the candidates running for office in the city are republicans, so everything will be decided in the primary or the runoff.

The new mayor will also get to serve with a new city manager. Current City Manager Clovis Reed resigned at Tuesday morning's council meeting.

Ward 1 council member Nancy Depreo will serve another four-year term. Her name was on the ballot with opposition. However, her challenger was the late Vincent Principe, who passed away three weekends before the primary. Since the city had already printed ballots, Diamondhead was unable to remove Principe’s name.

Alan Moran won in Ward 2, and Jamie Wetzel Morgan won the open seat in Ward 3.

Incumbent Ron Rech and Kodie Koenenn will meet in a runoff to decide who will represent Diamondhead's Ward 4.

In the council-at-large race, Lindsay Tink L’Ecuyer will replace Knobloch, who ran for mayor.

