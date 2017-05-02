Ocean Springs primary election results

The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

In McDonnell’s Ward 2, Rickey Authemant defeated Heather Eason in Tuesday’s republican primary. Authemant meets Democrat Michael Pleasant in the June 6 general election.

In Denyer’s Ward 4, Ken Papania defeated Tommy Reynolds, Jr. in the GOP primary. Papania runs against Democrat Elizabeth Feder-Hosey in the race to become the next Ward 4 alderman.

In Dalgo’s Ward 5, Democrat Matthew Pavlov and Republican Robert Blackman meet in the June 6 general election.

In Ward 1, incumbent John Gill defeated challenger Robert “Bob” Briggs to keep his alderman seat.

Ward 3 incumbent Chic Cody will face Joseph Bellman, Jr. in a runoff May 16. The winner will run unopposed in the general election

In the race for mayor, incumbent Democrat Connie Moran will take on Republican challenger Shea Dobson in the June 6 general election.

