Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

"When we balance the budget we also need to make sure that our personnel is fully funded and that the personnel are in their positions. Right now, we're eight police officers short of what was budgeted for personnel," said Favre.

At a recent political forum, Fillingame touted his administration’s success the last eight years. He focused on his efforts to lead the city to economic prosperity. Fillingame concentrated on trust, saying it’s time the City of Bay St. Louis believe in the mayor’s office.

"Reestablishing that relationship between the mayor and the city council that is a working relationship, and it's a relationship that addresses only the agenda of the people and leaves all of the personal agendas outside of the city's business," said Fillingame.

Every city council seat in Bay St. Louis will be contested this election season.

Carol Strohmetz won Ward 2. Incumbent Jeffrey Reed will keep his Ward 3 seat. Tad Black won Ward 4. T.J. Collier and Mike Weems) will go head to head in a runoff for the at-large seat.

Voters in Ward 1 and Ward 6 won’t select a council candidate until June 6.

