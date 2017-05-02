D'Iberville primary election results

Rusty Quave will serve another term as Mayor of D’Iberville after running unopposed in the 2017 elections.

Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats were settled tonight. In Ward 2, incumbent Henry Toncrey, Jr. defeated challenger Bill Hancock. In Ward 3, the incumbent, Craig “Boots” Diaz defeated former councilman Teddy Harder.

In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Robby Ellis defeated former councilman Stephen Furney and Todd Echelberry with 51 percent of the vote. Furney said he is going to contest the primary results. He claims he was two votes away from being in a runoff with Ellis, and one vote that was counted should not have been.

