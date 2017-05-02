D'Iberville primary election results - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville primary election results

D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Rusty Quave will serve another term as Mayor of D’Iberville after running unopposed in the 2017 elections.  

Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats were settled tonight. In Ward 2, incumbent Henry Toncrey, Jr. defeated challenger Bill Hancock. In Ward 3, the incumbent, Craig “Boots” Diaz defeated former councilman Teddy Harder. 

In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Robby Ellis defeated former councilman Stephen Furney and Todd Echelberry with 51 percent of the vote. Furney said he is going to contest the primary results. He claims he was two votes away from being in a runoff with Ellis, and one vote that was counted should not have been.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

    Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:09:17 GMT

    Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

    More >>

    Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

    More >>

  • Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

    Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:07:19 GMT
    Paving on Division St. is part of the Oscar Renda Contracting infrastructure project . (Photo source: WLOX)Paving on Division St. is part of the Oscar Renda Contracting infrastructure project . (Photo source: WLOX)

    The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting. The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act.

    More >>

    The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting.

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs primary election results

    Ocean Springs primary election results

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:58:24 GMT

    The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

    More >>

    The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly