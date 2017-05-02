Former fire chief George Bass will be the next Mayor of Long Beach. Bass defeated four candidates, including three city leaders and a political newcomer, with 63 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s republican primary.

Congrats to Mayor George Bass in Long Beach. He got 61 percent of the vote in a field of five! — Steve Phillips (@SPhillipsWLOXTV) May 3, 2017

Because there are no democratic candidates challenging Bass in the June 6 general election, he will be the next mayor.

Long Beach has no democrats running in any race this year. So, GOP primary winners in the five aldermen races will earn four-year terms to represent their wards.

Ron Robertson won Ward 1. Incumbent Bernie Parker won Ward 2. In Ward 3, (incumbent Kelly Griffin will serve.

The winners in Ward 4 and Ward 6 will be first-time aldermen. Timothy McCaffrey, Jr. will represent Ward 4, while Tricia Bennett will take over the seat in Ward 6.

Alderman-at-large candidate Donald Frazer and Ward 5 incumbent Mark Lishen have no opposition.

