Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich wins republican nomination for Mayor of Biloxi

Incumbent Andrew "FoFo" Gilich has won the republican nomination for Mayor of Biloxi. Gilich will face Democrat Sugar Stallings in the general election June 6.

Gilich easily defeated challenger Jess Kennedy in Tuesday's primary with 75 percent of the vote.

Biloxi has three city council primaries.

In Ward 4, incumbent Robert Deming defeated retired Biloxi police officer Rodney McGilvary by just four points. The winner has no opposition in June.

It’s the same story in Ward 7. Nathan Barrett beat out Johnny Fayard in that GOP primary. Because David Fayard isn’t running for reelection, Nathan Barrett will represent Woolmarket on the city council.

The third primary in Biloxi featured incumbent Felix Gines and Charlie Clay, III. Gines won the democratic nomination in a landslide victory. Gines meets Ronald Weeks in June’s general election.

The only other race on June ballots pits Ward 1 incumbent George Lawrence against Kai Landry.

Dixie Newman, Paul Tisdale, and Kenny Glavan face no opposition in the primary or the general election. The republicans will all serve again on the Biloxi City Council.

