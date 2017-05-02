Gulfport primary election results

Billy Hewes can relax this election season. The Gulfport mayor has no opposition in the primary or the general election. He’ll serve another four-year term as the mayor of Mississippi’s second largest city.

Rusty Walker, Myles Sharp, and Cara Pucheu can say the same thing. Nobody qualified to run against those three Gulfport City Council members. So, they’ll be back at city hall when a new term begins in July.

Three Gulfport council seats were decided with Tuesday's vote: Kenneth “Truck” Casey will represent Ward 1, Ella Holmes-Hines will represent Ward 3, and the Ward 6 winner is R. Lee Flowers.

The one council seat that won’t have a winner until June is in Ward 2. Ron Roland defeated two candidates, including incumbent Ricky Dombroski, in Tuesday's GOP primary. Roland will now face Francis Alainia Robinson in the June general election.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.