Gulfport primary election results - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport primary election results

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Billy Hewes can relax this election season. The Gulfport mayor has no opposition in the primary or the general election. He’ll serve another four-year term as the mayor of Mississippi’s second largest city.

Rusty Walker, Myles Sharp, and Cara Pucheu can say the same thing. Nobody qualified to run against those three Gulfport City Council members. So, they’ll be back at city hall when a new term begins in July.

Three Gulfport council seats were decided with Tuesday's vote: Kenneth “Truck” Casey will represent Ward 1, Ella Holmes-Hines will represent Ward 3, and the Ward 6 winner is R. Lee Flowers.

The one council seat that won’t have a winner until June is in Ward 2. Ron Roland defeated two candidates, including incumbent Ricky Dombroski, in Tuesday's GOP primary. Roland will now face Francis Alainia Robinson in the June general election.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

    Race for Bay St. Louis mayor heading to a runoff

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:09:17 GMT

    Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

    More >>

    Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

    More >>

  • Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

    Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:07:19 GMT
    Paving on Division St. is part of the Oscar Renda Contracting infrastructure project . (Photo source: WLOX)Paving on Division St. is part of the Oscar Renda Contracting infrastructure project . (Photo source: WLOX)

    The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting. The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act.

    More >>

    The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting.

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs primary election results

    Ocean Springs primary election results

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:58:24 GMT

    The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

    More >>

    The City of Discovery will have at least three new aldermen after Matt McDonnell, Greg Denyer, and Jerry Dalgo all chose not to seek reelection.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly