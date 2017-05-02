Polls closed: 3 coast mayors will continue to lead after running unopposed

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mayoral candidates in three coast cities ran unopposed in the 2017 elections, meaning they will continue to lead their respective cities for another four years.

Gulfport’s incumbent Mayor Billy Hewes has no opposition. He’ll serve another four-year term at Gulfport City Hall.

Rusty Quave will serve another term as Mayor of D’Iberville. He has no opposition in this year’s elections.

Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott wins another term to lead his city. McDermott has no opposition in the 2017 elections.

Mayoral candidates in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Diamondhead, Gautier, Long Beach, Moss Point, and Poplarville will have to wait until the votes are counted to find out if their campaigns were successful.

Bay St. Louis’ incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame is facing Mike Favre and Racheal Ramsey in the democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June 6 general election.

In Biloxi, incumbent Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is running against challenger Jess Kennedy for the republican nomination. The winner will take on Democrat Sugar Stallings in the general election.

Diamondhead’s mayoral race could be decided tonight if one of the three candidates are able to capture more than 50 percent of the vote. The candidates are incumbent Tommy Schafer, Ernie Knobloch, and John Fletcher. If no candidate is able to get the support of more than 50 percent of voters, the race will head to a runoff election May 16.

Gautier’s mayoral race will be decided tonight. Incumbent Mayor Gordon Gollott and Phil Torjusen are the only candidates running for the mayor’s seat.

The Long Beach race could also head to a runoff. George Bass, Leonard Carrubba, Ronnie Hammons, Jr., Kevin Nelson, and Gary Ponthieux are seeking the mayor’s seat in that city.

Seven candidates are running for the democratic nomination for Mayor of Moss Point in a crowded race. Those candidates include Houston Cunningham, Isaiah “Ike” Hayes, Jhai Keeton, Mario King, Billy Knight, Sr., Aneice Liddell, and Richard McBride. The winner will face three independent candidates, including incumbent Mayor Billy Broomfield, and a Republican candidate in the general election.

In Poplarville, David Glenn Bolin, Rossie Creel, and Byron Lawrence Wells are running for the republican nomination for mayor. The winner faces no opposition in the general election.

