Polls closed: 3 coast mayors will continue to lead after running unopposed

The polls are now closed for municipal primary elections. Mayoral candidates in three coast cities ran unopposed in the 2017 elections, meaning they will continue to lead their respective cities for another four years.More >>
One city. One race. One winner. That’s it. That’s all you’ll find in Pass Christian during the 2017 municipal elections.More >>
Fire Chief Pat Sullivan confirms firefighters are responding to a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames on Hudson Krohn Rd. in Harrison County.More >>
Diamondhead City Manager Clovis Reed announced Tuesday that he's stepping down from his post. Reed made the announcement at the beginning of the monthly city council meeting.More >>
A Picayune man says the funeral home hired to cremate his spouse refused to do so after finding out the men were a couple. Now he's suing with the hope that no one else will have to go through what happened to him.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
A Picayune man says the funeral home hired to cremate his spouse refused to do so after finding out the men were a couple. Now he's suing with the hope that no one else will have to go through what happened to him.More >>
The woman whose determined attack on a windshield in a parking lot went viral explains it simply: “I was mad.”More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
The Baylor University NAACP and LatinX Coalition hosted a protest in response to a party a fraternity hosted on Saturday night they found racially insensitive.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
