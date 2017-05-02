5 mayoral races decided Tuesday night, 4 others headed to run-offs

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The municipal primary vote is over with winners declared and runoff election's scheduled for May 16. See a full list of the election results here>> http://bit.ly/2quQlUt

Mayoral candidates in three coast cities ran unopposed in the 2017 elections, meaning they will continue to lead their respective cities for another four years.

Gulfport’s incumbent Mayor Billy Hewes has no opposition. He’ll serve another four-year term at Gulfport City Hall.

Rusty Quave will serve another term as mayor of D’Iberville. He has no opposition in this year’s elections.

Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott wins another term to lead his city. McDermott has no opposition in the 2017 elections.

Former fire chief George Bass will be the next mayor of Long Beach. Bass defeated four candidates, including three city leaders and a political newcomer, with 63 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s republican primary. Because there are no democratic candidates challenging Bass in the June 6 general election, he will be the next mayor.

Phil Torjusen will be the next mayor of Gautier after defeating incumbent Gordon Gollott in Tuesday's primary. Phil Torjusen received 68 percent of the vote. There is no opposition in the June 6 general election, so Torjusen's name will not appear on the ballot.

Bay St. Louis Incumbent Les Fillingame will face challenger Mike Favre in a May 16 runoff for the democratic nomination for Bay St. Louis mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

It's a similar story in Diamondhead where incumbent Mayor Tommy Schafer, IV and Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch will face off in a May 16 runoff to determine who will serve as mayor.

The race to capture the democratic nomination for Moss Point mayor will be decided by a runoff election May 16. Billy Knight, Sr. and Mario King will appear on the ballot May 16. The winner will face three independent candidates incumbent Billy Broomfield, Timothy Dubose, and Wanda Williams and Republican John Mosley, Jr. in the general election June 6.

Rossie Creel will face off against Byron Lawrence Wells in a May 16 runoff to decide who will be Poplarville's next mayor. The winner of the runoff faces no opposition in June.

Incumbent Andrew "FoFo" Gilich won the republican nomination for mayor of Biloxi. He'll face Democrat Sugar Stallings in the general election June 6. Gilich easily defeated challenger Jess Kennedy in Tuesday's primary with 75 percent of the vote.

Pascagoula’s next mayor will also be elected June 6. Neither Republican Dane Maxwell, Democrat Jenafer Gurley, or Independent candidate Lazaro Rovira had opposition in Tuesday’s primary. The winner of the general election replaces retiring Mayor Jim Blevins.

And residents in Ocean Springs will choose their mayor in the general election. Incumbent Democrat Mayor Connie Moran will take on Republican challenger Shea Dobson June 6.

In Lucedale, incumbent Independent Mayor Doug Lee will face Republican Darwin Nelson in June.

Wiggins won't even hold a general election in June. Several candidates ran unopposed, including Mayor Joel Miles, who will lead the city for another four years.

