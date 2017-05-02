5 mayoral races decided Tuesday night, 4 others headed to run-offs

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
It was a wild night in the high school softball ranks Tuesday night. Harrison Central won big, while Long Beach and St. Patrick had to play a third and final deciding game to advance to the South State finals.More >>
Five mayoral races were decided during Tuesday's primary vote. Some cities will have to wait until June to declare a new mayor while others will determine a final winner with a run-off vote May 16.More >>
The race to capture the democratic nomination for Moss Point mayor will be decided by a runoff election May 16.More >>
Phil Torjusen will be the next Mayor of Gautier after defeating incumbent Gordon Gollott in Tuesday's primary.More >>
Incumbent Tommy Schafer, IV and Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch will face off in a May 16 runoff to determine who will serve as Mayor of Diamondhead.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
