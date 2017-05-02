Mississippi opens state recreational Red Snapper season May 26

Red Snapper season for recreational anglers in Mississippi will take place in state waters from Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4. The bag limit will be two Red Snapper per person with a minimum size of 16 inches.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources made the announcement Tuesday. NOAA also announced that the federal season for private recreational anglers is three days, June 1-4. The season for federally permitted for-hire charter vessels is 49 days, June 1 through July 20.

Jamie Miller, executive director of MDMR, testified Tuesday in Washington D.C. before the House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on the Interior, Energy and Environment. He told the subcommittee that the largest management issue with Red Snapper is within the recreational sector.

"Over the past decade, the recreational private sector has seen annual seasons reduced from 194 days in 2007 to just 11 days in 2016," Miller said. "These conditions created by the current management system have led to derby seasons, which have frustrated the private anglers and forced them to fish offshore in less favorable and sometimes dangerous conditions.

"These derby seasons also have decreased the ability of NOAA’s data collection tool, the Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) to accurately determine harvest levels," he said. "There are also serious questions about the timing and accuracy of stock assessment updates. As a result, our agency, as well as the public, has lost confidence in the data being used to determine season lengths."

Joe Jewell, director of MDMR’s Office of Marine Fisheries, said the state season will give recreational fishermen more opportunities to fish for Red Snapper.

"The federal season will once again be one of the shortest on record," he said. "We look forward to providing our recreational fishermen an extended opportunity to catch Red Snapper this year."

In 2012, the state Legislature approved extending state waters to nine miles for fisheries management, and the law went into effect July 1, 2013. The federal government in December 2015 also approved the extension of state waters to nine nautical miles; however, that extension expires May 4. If it is not renewed, anyone possessing Red Snapper farther than three miles south of the barrier islands could receive citations from federal law enforcement officers or federally deputized law enforcement. Fishing between three and nine miles in Mississippi is at the angler’s own risk.

Anglers also are required to participate in MDMR’s reporting program for Red Snapper, "Tails n’ Scales." This program is available through a smartphone App, a website and a call center. The App is available in iTunes and Google Play. The website is tailsnscales.org. Fishermen also can call 1-844-MSSNAPP (677-6277) to speak to a representative.

Fishermen must create a profile and start a trip and then report their catch. They must close out one trip before creating a new one.

"The purpose of this electronic reporting system is to provide fishery managers the best available data to ensure Mississippi anglers the most opportunities and greatest flexibility for Red Snapper harvest," said Matt Hill, director of MDMR’s Finfish Bureau. "This reporting system provides fishery managers with accurate and timely data that will be used for better resource management."

