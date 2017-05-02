Widow claims discrimination, files suit against Picayune Funeral Home

A Picayune man says the funeral home hired to cremate his spouse refused to do so after finding out the men were a couple. Now he's suing with the hope that no one else will have to go through what happened to him.More >>
Diamondhead city manager Clovis Reed will step down from his post. Reed made the announcement at the beginning of the monthly city council meeting Tuesday morning.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
Polls are open. Over the next 12 hours, voters in every coast city except Waveland will cast ballots and choose their leaders for the next four years. The 2017 Vote features a handful of key races.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Washington Post newspaper reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
A Picayune man says the funeral home hired to cremate his spouse refused to do so after finding out the men were a couple. Now he's suing with the hope that no one else will have to go through what happened to him.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
