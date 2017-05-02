Election Results

Diamondhead city manager Clovis Reed will step down from his post. Reed made the announcement at the beginning of the monthly city council meeting Tuesday morning.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
Polls are open. Over the next 12 hours, voters in every coast city except Waveland will cast ballots and choose their leaders for the next four years. The 2017 Vote features a handful of key races.More >>
The space station was visible for about four minutes as it tracked from the southwestern sky to the northeast, overhead.More >>
The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting. The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
A public proposal went awry.More >>
School district officials say the students were accidentally hitting the emergency door mechanism, causing the arm to dislodge from the secure position.More >>
