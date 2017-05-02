Clovis Reed resigns as Diamondhead City Manager - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Clovis Reed resigns as Diamondhead City Manager

Diamondhead City Manager Clovis Reed resigned his position at the start of Tuesday's city council meeting. (Photo source: WLOX) Diamondhead City Manager Clovis Reed resigned his position at the start of Tuesday's city council meeting. (Photo source: WLOX)
DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

Diamondhead city manager Clovis Reed will step down from his post. Reed made the announcement at the beginning of the monthly city council meeting Tuesday morning.

Reed’s decision to leave the city manager comes on election day as voters go to the polls to choose a new mayor and five council members.

Reed’s departure follows months of political infighting between the mayor and council members; a contentious city audit and most recently questions about the release of a list of city’s database of resident email addresses to comply with a public records request.

After Reed’s announcement, the city council continued with its meeting.

