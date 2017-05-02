Clovis Reed resigns as Diamondhead City Manager

Diamondhead city manager Clovis Reed will step down from his post. Reed made the announcement at the beginning of the monthly city council meeting Tuesday morning.More >>
Polls are open. Over the next 12 hours, voters in every coast city except Waveland will cast ballots and choose their leaders for the next four years. The 2017 Vote features a handful of key races.
The space station was visible for about four minutes as it tracked from the southwestern sky to the northeast, overhead.
The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting. The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act.
There's a new method for selecting school board members in Moss Point, and residents are split on how they feel about it. So the local Parents for Public Schools chapter decided to host a Town Hall so residents could get a better idea of what the law does and how it will affect them.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
A public proposal went awry.
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.
