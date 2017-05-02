Polls now open so voters can select city leaders

Polls are open. Over the next 12 hours, voters in every coast city except Waveland will cast ballots and choose their leaders for the next four years.

The 2017 Vote features a handful of key races. Gautier voters will select their next mayor today. Incumbent Gordon Gollott faces a challenge from republican Phil Torjusen. With no opposition in June, today's primary winner wins the Gautier mayor's seat.

It's possible Long Beach will also select a new mayor today. However, with five republicans in the race, and the primary winner needing 50% plus one vote to declare victory, a May 16 runoff between the top two finishers is likely.

If you have questions about where you vote, use this link from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office. Or you can call your city clerk's office.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m.

Once they close, click on WLOX.com and watch our live stream of the election results. Hugh Keeton, Dave Elliott and Doug Walker will host our election night coverage.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.