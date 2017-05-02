Space station spotted over South Mississippi

Anyone out and about early Tuesday were in for a treat if they looked up. The International Space Station made a flyby over South Mississippi.

The space station was visible for about four minutes as it tracked from the southwestern sky to the northeast, overhead.

"It was very bright," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams who managed to spot the station flying above the WLOX-TV studios early Tuesday. "And the weather was perfect to view it with the sky so clear, a little cool though."

There will be additional opportunities for viewing the International Space Station this week. Check the list below:

Wednesday, May 3 @ 4:51 A.M.

WEATHER: Mostly clear sky

HOW LONG: Visible for 3 minutes

WHERE: Appears in southern sky, disappears in east

Thursday, May 4 @ 5:35 A.M.

WEATHER: Heavy rain and strong storms

HOW LONG: Visible for 5 minutes

WHERE: Appears in southwestern sky, disappears in the northeast

Friday, May 5 @ 4:45 A.M.

WEATHER: Mostly clear sky

HOW LONG: Visible for 2 minutes

WHERE: Appears in southwest sky, disappears in northeast

Saturday, May 6 @ 5:28 A.M.

WEATHER: Clear sky

HOW LONG: Visible for 3 minutes

WHERE: Appears in northwest sky, disappears in north

