Suit alleges east Biloxi roadwork pollutes the back bay

The contractor rebuilding sewer systems and roads in east Biloxi may be polluting the back bay. That assertion is the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by the Gulf Restoration Network against Oscar Renda Contracting.

The lawsuit claims the contractor is in violation of the Clean Water Act. Environmentalists believe Oscar Renda has not done enough to prevent polluted dirt from flowing into Biloxi Bay and bayous flowing into the bay. Sediment flows are reportedly so heavy, the suit alleges, “that they change the color of the receiving waters to a milky brown and have caused the buildup of pollutant-laden deposits in sensitive coastal habitats.”

Gulf Restoration Network’s suit says environmentalists reached out to Oscar Renda in February asking the company to deal with the violations. It says Oscar Renda has taken some steps to control polluted runoff. However, the 81 page lawsuit notes a substantial portion of the construction project remains unstable. Consequently, the suit says, “the Court’s intervention is necessary to protect public resources from further degradation.”

Oscar Renda is in the middle of a massive $355 million to repair and rebuild the infrastructure in east Biloxi. The project required the company to tear up miles of city streets, and dig up and replace underground sewer lines. For months, neighbors and business owners across east Biloxi have complained to city hall because of dirt roads that are often impossible to drive over.

Gulf Restoration Network attorneys filed the lawsuit April 27. Oscar Renda attorneys have not filed a response.

