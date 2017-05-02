Pensacola ends the Biloxi Shuckers winning streak at four games

Pitching was the name of the game Monday night in Pensacola. Former Shuckers pitcher Austin Ross got the best of his former teammates in a 3-1 victory. Ross,a former LSU standout, tossed seven shutout innings and struck out nine Biloxi batters to earn his third win of the season to remain unbeaten.

Aristedes Aquino belted a solo home run to center off Shuckers starter Angel Ventura (L, 0-3). Ventura would allow only two runs in six innings to suffer his third loss on the season.

Biloxi mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth inning off Blue Wahoos reliever Geoff Broussard. Johnny Davis singled, stole second and scored a a double off the bat of Dustin DeMuth.

The Blue Wahoos added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth and Broussard earned the save. Each team had 5 hits on the night.

Biloxi (11-14) will have Tuesday off and return to MGM Park opening a five-game home series with Montgomery beginning 6:35 Wednesday night.

