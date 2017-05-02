West Harrison & Ocean Springs advance in the State High School Baseball Playoffs

Wayne County and West Harrison went toe-to-toe Monday night in Harrison County in game three of the Class 5A best-of-three state playoff series.

The Hurricanes got things rolling in the bottom of the first when Taylor Woodcock belted a double into the left center field gap with one out.

Brandon Parker ripped a single just in play down the left field line, Woodcock raced all the way to home plate that gave West Harrison a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded, the Hurricanes added a run on a walk and led 2-0 after one inning.

Tre Williamson led off the top of the second inning for Wayne County with a solo-blast that sailed over the left center field wall and the Tigers trailed 2-1. Later, with a runner on third base, a wild pitch scored the tying run for the War Eagles.

It stayed that way until the fifth inning when a balk would score what turned out to be the game winning run in the fifth inning for the Hurricanes.

West Harrison advances to face Hattiesburg beginning Thursday night.

Ocean Springs defeated Brandon on the home field Monday night 3-1. The Greyhounds won the series 2 games to 1 and advance to play at Gulfport Thursday night. Rain is in the forecast on Thursday morning, but according to the WLOX weather department, Thursday night should be dry.

