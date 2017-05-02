High School State Softball Playoff Scores

Perennial Class 3A State contenders Philadelphia and St. Patrick renewed their rivalry Monday night in Biloxi. St. Patrick scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take an early lead.

Raylen Blackwell belted a double to the wall in center field. The Philadelphia Tornadoes center fielder attempted to make the catch, but slammed into the wall as Blackwell slid safely into second base. Anna D'Aquilla followed with a single into right field, that placed Lady Irish runners on first and third.

Kirsten Walters stepped up to the plate and hit a single into left field and Blackwell raced to home plate giving St. Patrick the early lead. Morgan McCrea following with a deep fly ball into the right center field gap. That hit scored two runs and St. Patrick had a 3-run cushion.

Philadelphia has loads of talent and would battle back and exploded with 3 runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead, leaving St. Patrick fans in shock.

Remember, this is St. Patrick and veteran coach Tommy Castenado always gets the most out of his players. St. Patrick responded with two runners on base when Merissa Hanley stepped up to the plate. She delivered a three-run homer that propelled the Lady Irish to a walk-off 7-6 victory. Game two Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Three-time defending Class 6A State Champion Harrison Central took care of business Monday night on the road at St. Martin. The Red Rebelettes responded with a 13-2 victory. Harrison Central will go for the sweep beginning 6:30 Tuesday night in Lyman.

In the other Class 6A State playoff game, Brandon traveled to Hancock and returned home with a 12-5 win over the Lady Hawks. Hancock must win Tuesday at Brandon to force a third and final deciding game.

Class 5A, Long Beach continues to produce victories. The Lady Bearcats double-up on Brookhaven on the home field posting an 8-4 victory. Long Beach travels to Brookhaven on Tuesday looking for a sweep.

Picayune had no problem with Wayne County on the home turf. The Lady Tide rolled under the win column by the tune of 14-4.

East Central and Newton County open game one of their Class 4A best-of-three series 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hurley.

Resurrection faces a must-win Tuesday beginning 4:30 in Pascagoula following a 12-4 loss to Ethel.

