Proposed sports complex could be open by July 4th

Developer Kevin Mattina jopes to have the old Harrison County skatepark flipped and operating as a sports complex by July 4, 2017. (Photo source: WLOX)

Supervisors just approved a new proposal to turn the old Harrison County skate park building into a sports complex. And it could mean big bucks for both the county and the Biloxi School District.

"We've been working on this for over a year now, and with the seven partners that we do have, we're looking forward to getting this up and running as soon as possible," said developer Kevin Mattina.

Mattina's vision for the building is a sports complex that offers a variety of activities.

"We'll have indoor soccer, flag football, and Diamond Sports Academy. They'll be doing baseball and softball instruction. We're also gonna have a golf simulator and a golf instructor," said Mattina.

Now he's one step closer to making that vision a reality after the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved his bid for the facility Monday morning.

"They came in with the highest bid for the win at $5,000 for the first through the third year. The fourth and fifth year $5,450," said Harrison County Board Supervisor Connie Rockco. "We can't wait 'til it happens and it's going to be exciting."

However, there's still one more step needed in order to make the sale official.

"We still have to get the approval of the Biloxi School Board, which I'm pretty sure they will go along with because it's a substantial amount of money for them per month. It's about $1,500 more than they were getting with the previous renter," Rockco concluded.

"If everything goes well, I don't know how long the process is gonna take from here, but we would like to be running for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend," said Mattina.

If and when the sports complex is finally approved, the rent payments will be split between the Biloxi School District and Harrison County. The school system owns the land while the county owns the facility.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.