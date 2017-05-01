Town Hall shows Moss Point residents split on new school board law

There's a new method for selecting school board members in Moss Point, and residents are split on how they feel about it. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

There's a new method for selecting school board members in Moss Point, and residents are split on how they feel about it. That's why the local Parents for Public Schools chapter decided to host a Town Hall so residents could get a better idea of what the law does and how it will affect them.

"We get a chance to speak our voice," said resident Mary Lyons.

The new law was pushed by State Rep. Jeramey Anderson. An amendment added to Senate Bill 2463 changes the current process from the board of alderman and mayor appointing school board members to Moss Point voters electing them.

"Moss Point been down a long time, it's time for us to move forward," Lyons said.

The meeting filled Magnolia Middle School's cafeteria for just over an hour. Residents were able to write their questions on note cards and Anderson answered them. Some visibly agreed with the power being transferred to the hands of voters.

"Sometimes people get complacent. That's what they are. They sitting on the board, but they're actually not doing anything," Lyons said.

But among the strong opponents of the new law is current Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield.

"It's a bad piece of legislation; It's not necessary for this school district," Broomfield said.

He said another concern is how the city will pay for this special election and that the public wasn't part of the process.

"It's a bad idea because those who are gonna be affected by it weren't called to the table prior to it being introduced in the legislative session," Broomfield said.

Still, Anderson believes it's a move in the right direction, and supporters say they trust their state rep.

"Some of us that are older, we are set and we don't want changes. And the way the world is today, we need changes," said Lyons.

And they're hoping to see improvements with the change.

The law goes into affect July 1. Moss Point then has 45 days to draw district lines. A special election in October will determine who sits on the school board for districts 1,3 and 5. Districts 2 and 4 will be voted on in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.