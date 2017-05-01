Election Eve: Voters prepare to go to the polls

In Moss Point, voters will see seven different names on the ballot for mayor. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The political signs across the coast are a far different cry from November when the presidential election was on the forefront of everyone's mind. Now the spotlight is on local politics.

"It starts at home. You have to take care of your home first before you can worry about other states and then the national," said Jimmy Davis.

For almost every coast city, it's been four years since they've seen a change in leadership. For some residents, Tuesday will bring about big changes. In Moss Point, voters will see seven different names on the ballot for mayor.

"It's good and then it's bad because that lets you know that it's a change that needs to be made in Moss Point, and by it being so many it's hard for us to select and I wish they could come together and maybe talk and some of their ideas may be the same and come up with one to three candidates," said Vera Johnson.

While choosing from such a dense candidate pool can be tough, voters young and old say it's something that has to be done and voting should be a priority for everyone.

"It's important as millennials that we get out and take a stand. It's time for us to lead," said Natasha King.

"If we don't step up and use that freedom and that right, it can be taken away. So, I'm going to vote every time the polls open whether my candidate win or not. I got to vote. I owe that to those people, especially the ones that lost their lives for me to have that privilege," said David Biggs.

Primary elections are a chance for voters to choose a political party's candidate for the seat. Those candidates will appear on the ballot in runoffs or the general election.

